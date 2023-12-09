Bank locker of deceased man tampered with in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It’s hard to believe what a businessman, along with his mother, witnessed after he looked at his father’s two lockers at a bank in Hubballi. While one safety locker was opened, he could not open another as it was jammed. Such negligent handling from the bank has stunned the safety locker holders at banks.

The businessman Ish Kohli (59) has lodged a complaint with Keshwapur police station. He also had to travel to New Delhi to meet the higher authorities of the bank and the officials in the Finance Department.

Speaking to ‘The New Indian Express’ Ish said his father had purchased two lockers in 1972 and has been operating the lockers since then. In 2013 he took his wife and Ish to the bank showed them the lockers and briefed them about the valuables kept inside the lockers.

Bank authorities admitted to the lapse but denied to give it in writing. Along with the valuables they have lost cash worth Rs 56.3 lakh was kept in the locker. Bankers have even misplaced the documents related to the locker, Ish alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: It’s hard to believe what a businessman, along with his mother, witnessed after he looked at his father’s two lockers at a bank in Hubballi. While one safety locker was opened, he could not open another as it was jammed. Such negligent handling from the bank has stunned the safety locker holders at banks. The businessman Ish Kohli (59) has lodged a complaint with Keshwapur police station. He also had to travel to New Delhi to meet the higher authorities of the bank and the officials in the Finance Department. Speaking to ‘The New Indian Express’ Ish said his father had purchased two lockers in 1972 and has been operating the lockers since then. In 2013 he took his wife and Ish to the bank showed them the lockers and briefed them about the valuables kept inside the lockers. Bank authorities admitted to the lapse but denied to give it in writing. Along with the valuables they have lost cash worth Rs 56.3 lakh was kept in the locker. Bankers have even misplaced the documents related to the locker, Ish alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp