Home States Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru cops’ action unacceptable, says Karnataka HC

The court constituted a high-level committee to create an atmosphere conducive to ensure a cordial relationship between the Bar, police, and the district administration.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing anguish over some police personnel striking work at Chikkamagaluru recently after six of their colleagues were suspended for allegedly assaulting an advocate, the High Court of Karnataka has said strict discipline should be the police force’s foremost requirement. Otherwise, it will be a case of fence eating the crop.

What those police personnel have done is unacceptable. As the Advocate General has assured that the matter is being looked into seriously by higher-ups in the department, the court will not deliberate more on it now, said a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

Passing an order on a suo motu petition on the alleged assault on advocate Preetham by the policemen after an argument with him for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, the court constituted a high-level committee to create an atmosphere conducive to ensure a cordial relationship between the Bar, police and the district administration.

The committee should hold a meeting at the office of the Advocate General in Bengaluru on December 9, the court added. The committee will have Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, DG and IGP or his nominee not below the rank of IGP, seven senior advocates, and the president of Chikkamagaluru Bar Association as its members.

The court said the committee should submit to it the recommendations to prevent disputes or differences between police personnel and advocates, in a sealed cover. On the Bar members’ demand that the policemen, who had allegedly assaulted the advocate, be arrested, the court said that it is left to the investigating agency. Therefore, restraint in this regard is warranted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High courtChikkamagaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp