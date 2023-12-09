Four of family among five killed in accident in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SIRSI: Five persons, including four from a family, were killed when a car in which they were traveling collided with a KSRTC bus near Sirsi on Friday morning. The victims were on their way to attend a marriage in Sirsi when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna Baburao (71), Vidyalakshmi Baburao (65), Pushpa Mohan Rao (62), Suhan Ganesh Rao (30) and Aravind (30). They were on their way from Mangaluru to Sirsi.

While three car passengers died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries at a hospital where they were admitted. As per police sources, the deceased were from Tamil Nadu and the bus was going from Hubballi to Bhatkal. A police official said a case has been registered at Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus and some of them sustained minor injuries. Both the vehicles were speeding when the accident took place. The bus driver fled the spot after the accident.

The relatives of Baburao could be seen wailing at the loss of four family members. One of the relatives said, “They were all coming to a marriage ceremony on Friday morning and we were waiting for them at Raghavendra Marriage Hall in Sirsi town. They had almost reached Sirsi when the tragedy happened.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SIRSI: Five persons, including four from a family, were killed when a car in which they were traveling collided with a KSRTC bus near Sirsi on Friday morning. The victims were on their way to attend a marriage in Sirsi when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna Baburao (71), Vidyalakshmi Baburao (65), Pushpa Mohan Rao (62), Suhan Ganesh Rao (30) and Aravind (30). They were on their way from Mangaluru to Sirsi. While three car passengers died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries at a hospital where they were admitted. As per police sources, the deceased were from Tamil Nadu and the bus was going from Hubballi to Bhatkal. A police official said a case has been registered at Sirsi Rural Police Station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus and some of them sustained minor injuries. Both the vehicles were speeding when the accident took place. The bus driver fled the spot after the accident. The relatives of Baburao could be seen wailing at the loss of four family members. One of the relatives said, “They were all coming to a marriage ceremony on Friday morning and we were waiting for them at Raghavendra Marriage Hall in Sirsi town. They had almost reached Sirsi when the tragedy happened.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp