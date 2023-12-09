India lacks law to protect LGBTQIA+ rights, says Karnataka High Court judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Constitutions of Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, and Sweden provide protection based on sexual orientation, India still lacks a basic law that recognizes the protection of rights of people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community or criminalizes any harassment or discrimination against them, Justice S R Krishna Kumar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, has said. He was delivering the 17th PGC Chengappa Memorial Lecture on ‘Evolution of LGBTQIA + Rights’ organized by Lahari Advocates Forum (LAF) at the High Court on Friday.

“Besides allowing same-sex marriages, adoption, and surrogacy, countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Fiji, Malta, and the UK have gone further and enshrined the right to equality for citizens based on sexual orientation and gender identity. India, however, has no legislation that recognizes the rights of people from the LGBTQIA+ community with respect to marriage, adoption, surrogacy, and health,” he said.

He said that it is essential to underscore that the conventional arguments against LGBTQI + rights are steeped in cultural, religious, or traditional perspectives, often neglecting the fundamental principles of equality and non-discrimination. A careful observation of the politico-legal landscape of progressive and developed countries reveals that India still has a long way to go in ensuring the right to equality and the right to life and personal liberty of the queer community, he said. The very existence of queer people challenges the systemic and structural biases deeply rooted in the cisnormative, heteronormative Indian society, he added.

He further said that it certainly cannot be said that all is lost, for we have seen several positive developments that encourage optimism for the future. Numerous Indian corporations have implemented LGBTQIA+ friendly policies, such as providing equal employment opportunity, fostering safe and supportive work environments, and creating an equitable workplace, he said.

