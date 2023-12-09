JDS office-bearers from other states will attend meet on December 11: JDS leader CM Ibrahim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rebel JDS leader CM Ibrahim on Friday alleged that BJP won the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan through the electronic voting machine route and the Election Commission better use ballot papers as is done worldwide.

Ibrahim, who was recently expelled as JDS state president, said he will hold the party’s national convention in Bengaluru on December 11. Asked who will attend, he said, “All those who stand for secularism, especially party office-bearers from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar and Gujarat.”

Ibrahim, who was opposed to the JDS alliance with BJP for the LS polls, was expelled by party national president HD Deve Gowda recently. Not accepting his expulsion, he said, “I was not selected by my father to expel me,” taking potshots at Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy, who has been appointed party state president.

Ibrahim has repeatedly said JDS should align with the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A and not NDA. But Gowda and Kumaraswamy have countered, saying that Ibrahim was present at a formal meeting of JDS where the decision was taken.

Many minority leaders quit JDS after its alliance with the BJP. Sources said many JDS leaders, especially from minority communities, are expected to attend Ibrahim’s convention. Ibrahim said his party will support senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he decides to contest from the state.

