NEP implemented to please BJP top brass: Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar

Minister for Higher Education MC Sudhakar said that any education policy must be implemented only after studying the pros and cons in detail and providing basic infrastructure.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Rozindar
BELAGAVI: Accusing the previous BJP government of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in haste, Minister for Higher Education MC Sudhakar said that the policy was implemented without proper planning and done only to appease a few BJP leaders. Replying to the debate over the implementation of NEP in the Council on Friday, Sudhakar questioned why NEP has not been implemented in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat if the policy was revolutionary.

Giving a point-to-point rebuttal to the charges made by the BJP against the State Government for scrapping NEP in the state, Sudhakar said that any education policy must be implemented only after studying the pros and cons in detail and providing basic infrastructure. “But in Karnataka, NEP was implemented by the previous BJP government only to impress their party leaders and take credit that Karnataka was the first state to implement it,” the minister said. 

Blaming the Centre for trying to forcefully implement the policy in the country instead of leaving it to the states, Sudhakar claimed that the Centre has said that those states that implement NEP will get a share of Rs 50,000 crore earmarked for the purpose.

