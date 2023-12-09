Home States Karnataka

Overbridges on rajakaluve not encroachment: Karnataka High Court

The judge said as no construction is done inside the rajakaluve, which can obstruct the flow of water, the construction of such bridges cannot be termed an encroachment, requiring any action.

Published: 09th December 2023

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has said that construction of overhead bridges across a rajakaluve for easy movement of residents from one area to another would not amount to encroachment. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while quashing the notice issued by Anekal Planning Authority to the tahsildar to put up a board stating that the petitioner (Janaadhar India Private Limited) encroached the rajakaluve by constructing over bridges at three locations on rajakaluves at M Medahalli village of Attibele in Anekal taluk, to enable residents of apartments to move easily.

Directing the tahsildar to remove the board, the judge said as no construction is done inside the rajakaluve, which can obstruct the flow of water, the construction of such bridges cannot be termed an encroachment, requiring any action.

Based on a complaint, the Anekal Planning Authority issued a notice to the tahsildar on August 19, 2016, contending that the rajakaluve has been encroached on. Thereafter, the tahsildar is stated to have put up a board on the petitioner’s property, stating that the rajakaluve is encroached.

Therefore, the petitioner moved the HC, contending that there has been no building put up on the rajakaluve as per the survey conducted by the Additional Director of Land Records. It was further submitted that when there is no encroachment made on any rajakaluve, the question of communication being issued by the Planning Authority to the tahsildar, or tahsildar putting up a board alleging encroachment of the rajakaluve would not arise.

The bridges have been put up to enable residents of apartment complexes to go from one area to the other since the rajakaluve bifurcates the property into two portions, and the same would not amount to any encroachment of rajakaluve, nor does it disturb the water flow, the petitioner argued.

