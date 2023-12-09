Police trying to twist Prithvi case: Opposition leader R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The police are trying to twist the Prithvi Singh case. They have not taken note of my complaint in the case in the FIR copy,” Opposition leader R Ashoka alleged on Friday. He told reporters that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had read about the Prithvi case during the session. There is no clear promise from the government to take action against the guilty. However, we will continue our fight until Prithvi gets justice,’ he said. BJP worker Prithvi was injured when miscreants stabbed him in Belagavi recently.

On the difference of opinion over the appointment of LoP, he said there is always a case in favor and against in politics. Such differences are common when a leader of the LoP is appointed, he added. Asked why there is no understanding among opposition members on boycotting the debate in the Assembly, he said, “Yatnal had met me yesterday. He expressed concern that there is no discussion on North Karnataka due to protests in the assembly. There should be no protests, he said to me. I discussed this with members sitting in front of me. There was a communication gap between members sitting in the front and those sitting at the back,” said Ashoka.

