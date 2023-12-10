Home States Karnataka

'Congress govt in Karnataka may fall,' claims JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) state president predicted that 'something like Maharashtra' may happen any moment in Karnataka.

Published: 10th December 2023 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By PTI

HASSAN: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he is desperate to wriggle out of 'cases' filed against him by the Centre.

The minister may quit the Congress party and join the BJP along with '50 to 60 MLAs,' and he is currently 'negotiating' with BJP brass, Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister claimed.

Speaking to reporters, the JD(S) leader said: "All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him." Kumaraswamy said the Centre had filed cases against him with no chance of 'escape'.

When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an 'audacious' act cannot be expected from small leaders.

Only 'influential people' can do such things, he added.

The JD(S) state president predicted that 'something like Maharashtra' may happen any moment in Karnataka.

"Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he said.

Ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience.

