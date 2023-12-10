Home States Karnataka

Four college students die after speeding car falls into ditch in Karnataka

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the overspeeding vehicle, which overturned and plunged into the ditch. Three of them died on the spot.

Published: 10th December 2023 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP))

By PTI

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Four college students died after the car they were travelling in allegedly toppled and fell into a ditch near the highway underpass on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the students were heading from Bengaluru to Chikkaballapura to drop two of them.

According to the police, one of the students was driving the car.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the overspeeding vehicle, which overturned and plunged into the ditch. Three of them died on the spot.

One person was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka accident Chikkaballapura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp