Four youths dead after car plunges into to drainage ditch in Chikkaballapur

Police officials after a preliminary investigation said that the driver of the car must have lost control due to rash and negligent driving.

Published: 10th December 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Four students lost their lives after the car in which they were traveling plunged into a drainage ditch near Kelagina Thotta, on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur, around 10:30 PM on Saturday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police D.L. Nagesh said the deceased have been identified as Tyagore (21), resident of Chinthamani, Vasanth (20), and Aryan (19), both residents of Chikkaballapur and Pavan (20), resident of Hebbal, Bengaluru.

They were traveling from Bengaluru to Chikkaballapur and were studying in various colleges in Bengaluru.

Nagesh said the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the car must have lost control due to rash and negligent driving, resulting in the car going into a drainage ditch channel.

Other travelers who noticed the vehicle in the ditch channel informed the police, and immediately a team of police was sent to the spot. With the help of fire personnel and local villagers, the vehicle was pulled out from the ditch.

On Sunday, family members of the deceased reached Chikkaballapur.

