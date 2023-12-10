Internal differences haunt BJP, Congress in Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress and the BJP may recalibrate their Lok Sabha poll strategy after the assembly poll results in the four states. The BJP, which has an onerous task of retaining 25 seats, has to redouble its efforts to build unity among its state leaders, while the Congress needs to look beyond guarantees to keep up the momentum in its favour.

The lack of proper coordination among BJP leaders surfaced during the ongoing winter session of the State Legislature in Belagavi. The party legislators were not on the same page while taking on the Siddaramaiah government over the assault on a BJP leader allegedly by a Congress legislator and his associates. It did not bode well for the party that was looking to put the government on the mat during the session. It is yet to be seen how Opposition Leader R Ashoka, state party president BY Vijayendra and senior legislators ensure better coordination in the assembly in the remaining five days of the session.

The party cadres seem to be regaining confidence after Vijayendra’s appointment as the party’s state president and the 3:1 results in the recent assembly polls that boosted its morale. But discordant notes coming from senior leaders continue to be an impediment. Failure to address it quickly could impact the party’s preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

Going by the recent developments, taking disgruntled leaders into confidence is not an easy task, but the Central leadership is expected to fully back the new state president and make everyone fall in line. For the BJP, Karnataka is the only state in South India where it can hope to win a good number of seats.

A new team of office-bearers that will be constituted in Karnataka after Vijayendra’s appointment will also play an important role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level. The party will be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s experience. The 80-year-old Lingayat strongman is an indefatigable campaigner with an appeal that could help the party retain its traditional Lingayat support base, which will be crucial to retaining its Lok Sabha seats. Also, Yediyurappa’s politics mainly revolves around agrarian issues, unlike hardline voices in his party.

His political acumen will also come in handy for the new team that has the difficult task of ensuring coordination with its new ally Janata Dal (Secular). The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be the first big test for his son and party president Vijayendra’s leadership.

On its part, the Congress is likely to look beyond the guarantees to improve its tally in the Lok Sabha polls, though effective implementation of the schemes will be crucial for its performance. Although the Congress had announced guarantee schemes in neighbouring Telangana, its victory was mostly attributed to the anti-incumbency factor working against the 10-year rule of KC Chandrashekar Rao government and an aggressive campaign spearheaded by its local leaders, including A Revanth Reddy, who is now rewarded with the chief minister’s post. Congress leaders from Karnataka, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, played a key role in bringing the party to power in the state for the first time by dethroning KCR, who was in power since the formation of the state in 2014.

Unlike assembly polls, issues in the Lok Sabha polls will be different and it will be centred around national issues, and Modi government’s performance and the opposition’s ability to project a strong alternative.

However, like the BJP, Congress has its share of internal issues as the government seems to be struggling to strike a balance between the implementation of guarantee schemes and maintaining the pace of development. The appointment of heads of boards and corporations may help take some disgruntled leaders into confidence, but showing progress in long-pending projects like Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir remains a challenge.

Many in the Congress will also be concerned over charges of minority appeasement against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The intensity with which the BJP attacked the CM over his recent remarks on increasing funds for the minorities’ development indicated that the party will not let go of any opportunity to brand the CM as it aligns with its larger strategy of consolidation of majority community votes.

For now, both parties will be looking to resolve their internal issues as they jump into Lok Sabha poll preparations soon after the assembly session ends on December 15.

