Registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme from December 21

Published: 10th December 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sharanprakash Patil

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharanprakash Patil (Photo | Facebook)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharanprakash Patil said on Saturday that registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme, the fifth guarantee of the Congress government, will start from December 21.

Dr Patil told TNIE that the scheme will be launched next month. The date of its launch will be decided shortly. Beneficiaries will start receiving financial assistance after the launch of the scheme. Nearly five lakh youth will benefit from the scheme, he said.

Under the scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be given to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma 
graduates. 

Applicants must be K’taka residents

The government will give financial assistance to the beneficiaries after six months of their graduation and remain unemployed. However, the assistance will be given for two years only or till the graduates get jobs within this period, the minister said.

The applicants must be residents of Karnataka and graduated in the 2022-23 academic year. The assistance will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts directly, he said.

