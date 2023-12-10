Home States Karnataka

We shall not rest till India becomes 'Vishwaguru': Union Minister Scindia

He attacked Congress for not taking the country on the path of progress, except for indulging in corruption and appeasement (of minorities) politics for over six decades. 

Published: 10th December 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Vikasita Bharat Sankalpa Yatra organized at Devanahalli .

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia here on Saturday exhorted the people of the country to be part of PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to transform the country into ‘Vishwaguru’ by making it the third-largest economy in the world.

In a spirited speech at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Avati village near Devanahalli, he said the country, which was among the ten largest economies in 2014, has become the fifth largest in the last nine-and-a-half years of the Modi government. “India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, leaving behind Germany and Japan by 2027,” he said.

“Today, we take the resolve that we shall not rest till we see India shine in the league of the developed countries of the world. While this #ViksitBharatSankalpYatra will always remind us of the progress we’ve made through our continued 100% saturation of schemes, it will also ignite the spirit of people’s participation for progress of all (jan bhagidari for sabka vikas),” he  posted on ‘X’.

