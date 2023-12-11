Home States Karnataka

Congress minister with 50-60 MLAs will join BJP, says HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy also said that the fate of the Congress government in the state would be decided only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Continuing his attack on the Karnataka government, state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that a “powerful minister” in the Siddaramaiah cabinet is in talks with BJP high command to join them with 50-60 Congress MLAs to escape from various cases against him pending before different investigation agencies.

“Somebody gave me this information that the ministers along with 50-60 MLAs will join the BJP,” the former CM said, without naming the minister.

He was replying to reporters when asked about the predictions made by Kadasiddeshwara Mutt seer in Nonavinakere that DK Shivakumar will become the CM in the future. Kumaraswamy said all is not well in the Congress in Karnataka. He said not just senior leader BK Hariprasad, but several other leaders have “rebelled” against CM Siddaramaiah. “Political developments similar to Maharashtra may happen in Karnataka too,” he predicted.

He also slammed Siddaramaiah for announcing that Rs 10,000 crore will be given to the welfare of Minorities. Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah was trying to divide the society on caste and religious lines which will pave the way for future communal clashes in the state.

The JDS leader said that the party will take out a padayatra from Arsikere to Tumakuru to draw the attention of the State and Union governments to the problems faced by coconut growers.

