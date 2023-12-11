Home States Karnataka

Guarantees and growth: Karnataka, Telangana will be under scanner

Whether these guarantees will impact growth will also be under the scanner.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaks during an interview in Bengaluru, April 21, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Congress ruling Karnataka and Telangana in South India, and the burden of implementing the guarantee schemes, the growth rate of both states is likely to be under close watch. Whether these guarantees will impact growth will also be under the scanner.

Karnataka, with a population of 6.1 crores, is ranked fourth in the country concerning GSDP at Rs 22.41 lakh crore, and GSDP growth rate at 14.2 per cent for the financial year 2022-23.

Telangana, with a 3.5 crore population, is ranked ninth at Rs 12.93 lakh crore and has a growth rate of 12.5 per cent. But the latter has a per capita income of Rs 3.2 lakh, a little higher than Karnataka’s, which stands at Rs 3.01 lakh. The flow of Foreign Direct Investment into Karnataka between October 2019 and October 2023 is USD 47.30 billion, as compared to Telangana’s USD 5.92 billion, as per investindia.gov.in.

If these states can complement each other in development, by utilising and sharing their resources, it may further help boost their economies by improving their GSDP and also the per capita income of their citizens, according to experts. To what extent do the guarantees help increase per capita income and energise the GSDP, and the impact it will have, on the generation of employment, is to be seen.

About the IT sector, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad have an edge as they have proven to be investor-friendly and now the competition may turn out to be complementary.

In Karnataka, AICC president Malliikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge holds the IT/BT portfolio and since he hails from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, he may strike a balance with his counterpart in Telangana, observed a Congress leader.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp