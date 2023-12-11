Guarantees and growth: Karnataka, Telangana will be under scanner

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress ruling Karnataka and Telangana in South India, and the burden of implementing the guarantee schemes, the growth rate of both states is likely to be under close watch. Whether these guarantees will impact growth will also be under the scanner.

Karnataka, with a population of 6.1 crores, is ranked fourth in the country concerning GSDP at Rs 22.41 lakh crore, and GSDP growth rate at 14.2 per cent for the financial year 2022-23.

Telangana, with a 3.5 crore population, is ranked ninth at Rs 12.93 lakh crore and has a growth rate of 12.5 per cent. But the latter has a per capita income of Rs 3.2 lakh, a little higher than Karnataka’s, which stands at Rs 3.01 lakh. The flow of Foreign Direct Investment into Karnataka between October 2019 and October 2023 is USD 47.30 billion, as compared to Telangana’s USD 5.92 billion, as per investindia.gov.in.

If these states can complement each other in development, by utilising and sharing their resources, it may further help boost their economies by improving their GSDP and also the per capita income of their citizens, according to experts. To what extent do the guarantees help increase per capita income and energise the GSDP, and the impact it will have, on the generation of employment, is to be seen.

About the IT sector, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad have an edge as they have proven to be investor-friendly and now the competition may turn out to be complementary.

In Karnataka, AICC president Malliikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge holds the IT/BT portfolio and since he hails from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, he may strike a balance with his counterpart in Telangana, observed a Congress leader.

