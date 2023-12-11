Illegal towers: CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to impose fines on errant telecom firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the officials to impose fines on the firms that have set up mobile towers illegally across the State.

Siddaramiah issued this direction after receiving a letter from former Congress MLA Ramesh Babu, who suggested that the State government should impose fines on telecom service providers for installing towers illegally. “The State can generate Rs 7,000 crore through this,” he stated.

Ramesh said as per Karnataka Installation of New Telecommunication Infrastructure Towers Regulations 2019, installation charges up to Rs 1 lakh are imposed in BBMP limits, Rs 50,000 in other mahanagara palike limits, Rs 35,000 in city municipal limits and Rs 15,000 in gram panchayat limits. In BBMP limits alone, there are around 8,000 such towers and 48,000 across the State.

Ramesh stated that many of them have been set up without paying installation charges, causing a big loss to the State’s exchequer. He appealed to Siddaramaiah to direct the officials to collect the installation charges along with other taxes. He also pointed out that other states collect fees up to Rs 2 lakh for mobile towers. Karnataka should increase the fees.

