Kadalekai Parishe: Go nuts over the humble groundnut from Dec 11

BENGALURU: The annual Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair) at Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi, will be officially inaugurated on Monday by Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy. He inspected the preparation for the annual fair on Sunday and called upon people to bring their bags to make the festival eco-friendly.

“More than 600 police personnel have been deployed. We are expecting more than 7 lakh people in attendance. Roads around the Bull Temple have been closed for vehicular movement and alternative routes given,” said Ramalinga Reddy.

Further, he said he intends to have an eco-friendly Kadalekai Parish this year. With a ban on the usage of plastic, visitors should bring their bags, he suggested. Nearly 200 groundnut farmers and traders from different parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have already arrived and have put up stalls around the temple.

More than fifteen varieties of groundnut will be available at the fair. On Sunday, thousands of people were seen visiting the fair, tasting different types of food sold on the street, shopping and enjoying various games.  

