More offences in death penalty list in new laws: SC Lawyer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “India’s three draft bills- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (New Penal Bill), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (New Procedure Bill) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (New Evidence Bill) - that seek to replace the country’s major criminal laws have added more offences to which the ‘death penalty’ be given,” said Aditya Sondhi, Supreme Court Advocate and former Additional Advocate General of Karnataka.

He was sharing his views on an online panel discussion The New Criminal Laws- A Boon or a Bane’ organised by the Centre for the Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism that was held on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Sunday.

He lamented that at times when many countries have done away with the death penalty, new criminal laws have added more offences to which capital punishment can be awarded.

In the exercise of introducing a new criminal law regimen, the fundamental question is whether India needs the death penalty, Sondhi questioned, adding, “There are many countries that are not ‘soft’ states that have done away with death penalties. However, in the new drafts, there are many offences to which the death penalty can be awarded.”

He said he couldn’t see any boon in the new criminal laws and added that ‘sedition’ has got a back door entry and anything can be categorized under it. He also pointed out that marital rapes, which many women groups are fighting for and Section 377 do not find any mention in the new drafts. There was no need to reinvent the wheel and existing laws could have been reformed through amendments, he opined.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: “India’s three draft bills- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (New Penal Bill), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (New Procedure Bill) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (New Evidence Bill) - that seek to replace the country’s major criminal laws have added more offences to which the ‘death penalty’ be given,” said Aditya Sondhi, Supreme Court Advocate and former Additional Advocate General of Karnataka. He was sharing his views on an online panel discussion The New Criminal Laws- A Boon or a Bane’ organised by the Centre for the Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism that was held on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Sunday. He lamented that at times when many countries have done away with the death penalty, new criminal laws have added more offences to which capital punishment can be awarded.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the exercise of introducing a new criminal law regimen, the fundamental question is whether India needs the death penalty, Sondhi questioned, adding, “There are many countries that are not ‘soft’ states that have done away with death penalties. However, in the new drafts, there are many offences to which the death penalty can be awarded.” He said he couldn’t see any boon in the new criminal laws and added that ‘sedition’ has got a back door entry and anything can be categorized under it. He also pointed out that marital rapes, which many women groups are fighting for and Section 377 do not find any mention in the new drafts. There was no need to reinvent the wheel and existing laws could have been reformed through amendments, he opined. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp