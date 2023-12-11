Toy cluster at Koppal was a bad idea, opine experts

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first toy cluster project at Koppal is yet to take off as expected. The foundation stone for this ambitious project was laid three years ago with much fanfare.

In 2021, the State government, in association with a leading toy manufacturing company, initiated the project by signing six MoUs with toy makers and suppliers. But only three units, two from Belagavi-based Aequs Private Ltd. which has set up the cluster, have started operations.

Since the project was launched during the BJP rule and is being managed by a private firm, the Congress government seems to be not showing much interest in promoting it. However, industry experts say the location selected is not ideal for the toy cluster.

The then CM BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the Koppal Toy Cluster (KTC) in January 2021. Spread over 400 acres of land, the cluster can accommodate at least 100 manufacturing units, generating over 25,000 direct and over one lakh indirect employment opportunities. After three years, only three units have started operations with a few hundred workers.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar said it is the responsibility of the company, which had purchased land to set up the toy cluster, to bring more companies. As industries minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet, Shettar played a significant role in bringing the project to Koppal. “It is not government land, the company purchased over 400 acres from local farmers directly. The government only gave tax concession and licences,” he said. Shettar, who is now with the Congress party, said he is not aware of the present status of the project.

“Looks like the project has failed. It is the private company which has to promote it,” said Basavaraj Rayareddi, former minister and Congress MLA from Yelaburga assembly constituency in Koppal district. He had attended the foundation laying ceremony.

Toy market is not doing well globally after the pandemic:

Meanwhile, sources said neither government officials nor the private company is showing any interest in the project. FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahot told TNIE that the wrong location had been identified for the project. “Koppal is not ideal for manufacturing toys,” he said.

Lahoti said the company owns the land now. It can approach the government for permission to start other projects there. Otherwise, the land will remain unused.

According to officials from Aequs Private Limited, the toy market is not doing well globally after the pandemic. Operations at the cluster in the first year were impacted by the pandemic. “It is expected to improve in the coming days,” they said.

