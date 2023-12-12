Home States Karnataka

18 killed in jumbo attacks in Kodagu since 2020  

Published: 12th December 2023

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The State Government has said that 40 people have died in elephant attacks in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. Replying to BJP MLC Harish Kumar in the Council, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said 18 people have died in such attacks in Kodagu since 2020.

Fourteen people have died in Hassan since 2020, 5 in Chikkamagaluru since 2021 and 3  in Dakshina Kannada in 2022-23.

 “Railway barricades are being installed in 300 km of forest fringes and another 330 km is being planned,” he said, adding that the government will appoint a district elephant task force in areas reporting human-elephant conflict.

