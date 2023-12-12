BJP blames MLA B K Sangameshwara for attack on party leader in Shivamogga 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Bhadravathi was attacked on Sunday night, a day after his car was damaged, compelling the BJP to stage a protest here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leaders blamed Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangameshwara for the attacks.

Police sources said Gokul Krishna was attacked and his car was damaged. Miscreants damaged his parked car on Saturday and a complaint in this regard was registered at New Town Police Station. However, some miscreants attacked him near a hotel.

Based on Krishna’s complaint, the police have arrested three people for damaging the car. The accused have been identified as Ganesh (22), Harsha (23) and Nanje Gowda (22).

Krishna had also lodged another complaint with the police after he was attacked at a hotel. The reason for the attack can be ascertained only after the ongoing investigation. Krishna has been admitted to McGann Hospital.

The party warned that an intense protest will be staged if the police try to protect the accused.

Krishna reportedly posted against the MLA, on Facebook, citing increasing cases of gambling in Bhadravathi. He also demanded to restart Mysore Paper Mills and provide jobs to the youth.

The BJP state unit, in a tweet, held Sangamesh and his children responsible for the attacks and urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to take action against them.



