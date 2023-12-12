BJP Legislature Party meeting likely on Dec 12, to discuss issues to corner Siddu govt  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week into the ongoing winter legislature session in Belagavi, the BJP Legislature Party meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday to discuss issues that the party legislators will take up to put the ruling Congress on the mat.

This apart, the lack of coordination between BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka, and non-cooperation by certain MLAs, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shivaram Hebbar and S T Somashekar, the party’s discipline issue would also come to the fore. It will be interesting to see whether Yatnal takes part in the meeting, as he had reportedly stated that he will not, until the state BJP president is changed.

MLAs, including SR Vishwanath, are likely to express their dissatisfaction over R Ashoka allegedly not taking some of the MLAs into confidence, as he had already stated the latter has to change his attitude. “We are going to advise Ashoka not to compromise on the issue of the cabinet decision to withdraw accord to probe the Disproportionate Assets case against DyCM D K Shivakumar, as it should be raised,” a senior BJP MLA informed TNIE.

Other issues, including that of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that the Congress made a Muslim, UT Khader, the Assembly Speaker, are also to be taken up. Another key issue would be the “appeasement of Muslims” with Siddaramaiah declaring that the government would allot more funds for

the minority community, he added.

Some of the MLAs who have identified with Vijayendra are likely to advise Ashoka to take a leaf out of former CM B S Yediyurappa’s book, as the latter had proved himself an effective opposition leader by taking all MLAs into confidence.

After Tuesday’s BJPLP meeting, only four days of the session will remain for the BJP, the main opposition party, to prove itself effective. The session, which began on December 4, will conclude on December 15.

On Monday, both Vijayendra and Ashoka are likely to give a pep talk to the MLAs about the issues to be raised. On Wednesday, they will host dinner for the party’s legislators, which they hope will help iron out differences among them to some extent.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has to make an impression by becoming the voice of the people and their problems, including drought.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A week into the ongoing winter legislature session in Belagavi, the BJP Legislature Party meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday to discuss issues that the party legislators will take up to put the ruling Congress on the mat. This apart, the lack of coordination between BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka, and non-cooperation by certain MLAs, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shivaram Hebbar and S T Somashekar, the party’s discipline issue would also come to the fore. It will be interesting to see whether Yatnal takes part in the meeting, as he had reportedly stated that he will not, until the state BJP president is changed. MLAs, including SR Vishwanath, are likely to express their dissatisfaction over R Ashoka allegedly not taking some of the MLAs into confidence, as he had already stated the latter has to change his attitude. “We are going to advise Ashoka not to compromise on the issue of the cabinet decision to withdraw accord to probe the Disproportionate Assets case against DyCM D K Shivakumar, as it should be raised,” a senior BJP MLA informed TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Other issues, including that of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that the Congress made a Muslim, UT Khader, the Assembly Speaker, are also to be taken up. Another key issue would be the “appeasement of Muslims” with Siddaramaiah declaring that the government would allot more funds for the minority community, he added. Some of the MLAs who have identified with Vijayendra are likely to advise Ashoka to take a leaf out of former CM B S Yediyurappa’s book, as the latter had proved himself an effective opposition leader by taking all MLAs into confidence. After Tuesday’s BJPLP meeting, only four days of the session will remain for the BJP, the main opposition party, to prove itself effective. The session, which began on December 4, will conclude on December 15. On Monday, both Vijayendra and Ashoka are likely to give a pep talk to the MLAs about the issues to be raised. On Wednesday, they will host dinner for the party’s legislators, which they hope will help iron out differences among them to some extent. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has to make an impression by becoming the voice of the people and their problems, including drought. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp