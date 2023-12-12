Comprehensive draft plan ready to tackle drought, says Byre Gowda  

Pramodkumar Vaidya and Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday that the State government has drafted a comprehensive plan to tackle drought. It has also prepared a list of areas prone to drought.

Participating in a discussion on drought in the Assembly, he said the government has banned the transport of fodder to other states. The task force led by local MLAs has been empowered to take steps to ease the drinking water crisis and to open fodder banks and shelters for cattle in the affected areas.

Stating that 26 villages are facing a severe water shortage, Byre Gowda said the government has identified 6,237 villages and 914 wards in towns and cities that are likely to be affected by the crisis. In all, 3,836 private borewells have been listed to supply water to the affected areas if the situation worsens. Talks are

on with the borewell owners on water charges. Steps have been taken to supply water within 24 hours to the affected people, he added.

He said Gadag and Chitradurga districts are facing a shortage of fodder and the government has distributed 7.6 lakh free fodder kits. This will help address the fodder shortage till next summer. Measures have been taken under MGNREGS to prevent the migration of farmers from drought-hit taluks. Banks have been directed to restructure farmers’ loans, he said.

Stating that the deputy commissioners have Rs 895 crore at their disposal for emergency relief works, Byre Gowda alleged that the Union ministers are yet to respond to the State’s letters for Rs 18,171 crore. He criticised the protesting BJP members and urged them to impress upon their Central leaders to help the State get funds for drought relief works. He said the State government has decided to pay Rs 2,000 each to farmers and the process of payment will start this week.

The issue was also discussed in the Council with the Opposition members demanding that the government release at least Rs 10,000 crore for drought relief works and stop banks from recovering loans of farmers.

Ravi Kumar said the government should continue to pay Rs 4,000 each to farmers along with Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Scheme.

MLC Pujar demanded that the government pay at least Rs 10,000 each to the affected farmers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday that the State government has drafted a comprehensive plan to tackle drought. It has also prepared a list of areas prone to drought. Participating in a discussion on drought in the Assembly, he said the government has banned the transport of fodder to other states. The task force led by local MLAs has been empowered to take steps to ease the drinking water crisis and to open fodder banks and shelters for cattle in the affected areas. Stating that 26 villages are facing a severe water shortage, Byre Gowda said the government has identified 6,237 villages and 914 wards in towns and cities that are likely to be affected by the crisis. In all, 3,836 private borewells have been listed to supply water to the affected areas if the situation worsens. Talks are on with the borewell owners on water charges. Steps have been taken to supply water within 24 hours to the affected people, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said Gadag and Chitradurga districts are facing a shortage of fodder and the government has distributed 7.6 lakh free fodder kits. This will help address the fodder shortage till next summer. Measures have been taken under MGNREGS to prevent the migration of farmers from drought-hit taluks. Banks have been directed to restructure farmers’ loans, he said. Stating that the deputy commissioners have Rs 895 crore at their disposal for emergency relief works, Byre Gowda alleged that the Union ministers are yet to respond to the State’s letters for Rs 18,171 crore. He criticised the protesting BJP members and urged them to impress upon their Central leaders to help the State get funds for drought relief works. He said the State government has decided to pay Rs 2,000 each to farmers and the process of payment will start this week. The issue was also discussed in the Council with the Opposition members demanding that the government release at least Rs 10,000 crore for drought relief works and stop banks from recovering loans of farmers. Ravi Kumar said the government should continue to pay Rs 4,000 each to farmers along with Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Scheme. MLC Pujar demanded that the government pay at least Rs 10,000 each to the affected farmers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp