Five bills introduced, five passed amid uproar

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: On Monday, the State Government tabled five Bills in the Assembly to bring amendments to the existing laws apart from enacting a new law to set up the Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshretra Tourism Development Board.

A Bill was introduced to disallow the diversion of funds reserved for the welfare of SCs and STs and to ensure the protection of advocates from violence.

The Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub-plan and Tribal Sub-plan (Planning, Allocation, and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Bill, 2023, has been introduced to ensure the funds allocated in the sub-plan are not diverted for other purposes. The Bill also allows the inclusion of the deputy CM and tribal welfare minister as members of the SC and ST Development Council and includes the latter as vice-chairman of the nodal agency for SCP/TP. The Prevention of Violence Against Advocates Bill, 2023, which was introduced by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, envisages imprisonment of six months to three years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for crimes against advocates like assault or attempt to murder.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill-2 has been introduced to consider amending the BBMP ACT, 2020 (Karnataka Act 53 of 2020) and KMC Act 1976 (Karnataka Act 14 of 1977) to make provision to specify the ratio of cess, scrutiny fee and others concerning the guidance value under the Karnataka Stamp Act 1957 and give validity to the earlier collection of cess, scrutiny fee.

To facilitate the smooth and efficient function of and to carry out planned development in Vijayanagara district, The Hampi Heritage Area Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has been tabled, whereas Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshretra Tourism Development Board Bill, 2023, is introduced to conserve cultural heritage, cultural identity, develop the area into a centre of pilgrimage, cultural and tourist centre, and prevent uncontrolled development and commercial exploitation of the area.

Meanwhile, as many as five Bills were passed amid chaos without any discussion. The pandemonium prevailed as the Opposition members were staging protests seeking action against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Bill was passed to exempt from compulsory rural service of the candidates who are selected to Central and State government services and to restrict counselling and mandatory posting of doctors in the existing vacancies as allowing the State Government to specify the stipend. The Karnataka Goods and Service Tax (Second Amendment) Bill was passed for imposition of tax on casinos, horse racing and online gaming and making it liable to criminal action against those who violate the law. The government has clarified that the proposed amendment was not prohibiting, restricting or regulating betting, casino, gambling, lottery or online gaming.

The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was also passed to enhance the rate of stamp duty in certain cases and to make a separate provision regarding the levy of stamp duty on bank guarantees. The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill and Karavali Development Board Bill were also passed.



