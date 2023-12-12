Rebel JDS camp appoints Nanu as prez; there’s no going back: Ibrahim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion reigns in the JDS, with ‘rebel’ JDS state president and former civil aviation minister CM Ibrahim demonstrating that there is no going back on the rebellion.

At a national party meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, under the leadership of Ibrahim, the rebel group appointed party leader CK Nanu as its new national president. Nanu, 86, is the former national vice-president of the JDS and a four-term legislator who had served as minister in the Kerala state cabinet earlier. The move pits Nanu as the ‘rebel’ camp’s counter to former PM HD Deve Gowda, who is currently the JDS national president.

The split appears to be wide open, with Ibrahim claiming his faction is the “real Janata Dal Secular because we have upheld secularism”. “We are with the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and not with NDA, and we will hold talks with alliance leaders Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav and others,’’ he said.

The faction also agreed to approach the Election Commission to ensure they can go ahead and fight elections as the legitimate JDS. Monday’s meeting was held in KG Halli in northeast Bengaluru, and the decision was taken in the presence of leaders from JDS units of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

“We are a party that follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, how can the JDS ally with a party that opposes Gandhi? Everyone in the party has a right to question the alliance with the BJP, which is only for the upcoming elections,” said Ibrahim. Deve Gowda had sacrificed his commitment to secularism for Lok Sabha seats and the sake of his family members, he added.

JDS is a secular party and we will not allow it to fall into the wrong hands or be forfeited by someone for selfish reasons, said Nanu. It may be recalled that the JDS headed by former PM Deve Gowda had expelled both elected Ibrahim and Nanu for defying the party.



