Woman stripped, tied to pole after her son elopes with girl in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A woman was stripped, beaten up and tied to an electric pole by a group of people from Naik community at Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi taluk on Monday early morning alleging that her son had eloped with a girl from their community.

The police arrested seven persons in this connection. They have been identified as the main accused Basappa Rudrappa Nayak, 43, Kempanna Raju Nayak, 28, Raju Rudrappa Nayak, 55, Parvati Basappa Nayak, Gangavva Basappa Wali-Valikar, Sangeeta Sadashiv Hegganayak and Yallavva Rudrappa Nayak. A search is on for five more accused in the case. Security has been tightened in the village.

According to sources, the group barged into the house of Kamalavva Naik around 3 am and started assaulting her for her son’s action. Stating that the girl was supposed to get married shortly, they stripped Kamalavva and dragged her out. They later tied Kamalavva to the electric pole on the village street though she pleaded that she would persuade her son to send the girl home.

After receiving this information, police personnel from Kakati station rushed to the village and rescued Kamalavva. She is being treated at the district hospital here. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara visited the hospital and spoke to Kamalavva. He promised her all help and police protection. Dr Parameshwar later visited Hosa Vantamuri village and interacted with Kamalavva’s mother-in-law.

“A group of people forcibly entered our house and started assaulting my daughter-in-law. They stripped Kamalavva and dragged her out. We have decided to leave this village,” she told Dr Parameshwara.

Condemning the incident, Dr Parameshwara told reporters that it was a shameful act. Such crimes will not be tolerated. There will be no mercy on the accused. Stringent action will be taken against them. An FIR has been registered. The runaway couple will be traced and protection will be given to them, he added.

Police Commissioner Sidramappa, DCP (L&O) Rohan Jagadish, and DCP (Crime) Sneha PV visited the village.

The sources said Priyanka Basappa Naik, 19, daughter of the main accused, and Dundappa Lagamappa Gadakari, 24, son of Kamalavva, were in love. The girl’s family opposed their marriage because Dundappa is a truck driver. A few days ago, they threatened to murder Dundappa if he contacted Priyanka.

The girl’s family then fixed her wedding with a boy from a politically influential family at Benakoli village in Hukkeri taluk. The betrothal ceremony was to be held on Monday. But Priyanka and Dundappa fled the village around 1am on Sunday. Enraged by this, her parents attacked Kamalavva’s house.

