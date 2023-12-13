Belagavi horror: Karnataka High Court takes suo motu action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing both pain and anguish over media reports of a woman paraded naked after her son eloped with a girl in Belagavi, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident on December 14.

It issued an interim direction to the electronic media not to telecast the victim’s interaction with Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during the latter’s visit. It expressed concern over electronic media for acting in an irresponsible and insensitive manner by recording the victim’s interaction with the minister. Initiating the suo motu action based on media reports, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal passed the order on Tuesday.

“..news articles not only shocks our conscience but makes us put our head down with anguish and pain in our hearts. On one hand, while this country is celebrating its 76th year of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amruthotsav’, on the other hand, the State of Karnataka which is known for all valid reasons as a progressive State and a pioneer State ... faces this incident,” it said.

Referring to a photograph published in a newspaper of Hebbalkar visiting the victim, it said the print media at least blurred the image of the victim and her associates.

But the photograph reveals that some persons, apparently from the electronic media, are photographing and videographing the victim’s reaction and narration. Thus, on the one hand there is a reflection of sensibility while on the other, there is a stark contrast wherein the media persons seem to be acting in the most irresponsible and insensitive manner, it observed.

Court warns electronic media

The court said that if any media house or its representatives have videographed the Minister’s visit to the victim, not to telecast such interview or interaction on any national or regional channel. Apprising Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty about the media reports, the court said the AG was fair enough to promptly respond to the concern of this court and submitted that he will also take appropriate steps immediately to see that there is no undue, uncalled and unwanted coverage of the incident in electronic media. “We also directed the AG to submit a status report of the incident to the court on December 14,” it said.

LAW TO REGULATE HOOKAH BARS: DR G

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the state government will formulate a special law to regulate hookah bars within BBMP limits. He admitted that hookah bars are affecting people.

