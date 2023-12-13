Borewell census to be held in 2024, Karnataka had 14lakh legal borewells in 2019

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per the 2019 borewell census report, there were 14 lakh authorised borewells in Karnataka. However, there is still no accord of the unauthorised ones.

Now the government is working to know how many authorised and unauthorised borewells are there. This will be a part of the all-India borewell census which will be undertaken by the Central Groundwater Board, in coordination with the groundwater boards of all states, in 2024.

Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju told The New Indian Express: “In the last five years there would have been an increase by 20- 25% in the number of borewells. Despite the central and state governments controlling the number of borewells, there are many unauthorised borewells. Once the census is done, we will know how many such are there are they will be closed down.”

An official from the groundwater board said these 14 lakh borewells include private, commercial and ones used for irrigation. “Despite emphasis being laid on preserving and utilisation of surface water, there is still 80% dependence on groundwater for irrigation and 5% on domestic. Only 20-30% surface water is used for irrigation.”

The official explained while the groundwater situation had improved in Karnataka till 2021 when the state had received good rains, it again saw a decline in the year 2023 because of the drought, which again lead to a rise in dependence on groundwater and reduced the groundwater table.

“Instead of it being an annual exercise and data being updated by the state departments to the centre, the ministry does it once in five years. Government departments of each state including minor irrigation, panchayat, ground water board and forest department will be a part of the census, to collate the data,” the official added.

The census gains importance as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the rapidly depleting groundwater levels across India. Taking note of this the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has asked all state governments to submit a report on the groundwater levels and the measures taken to address the issue.

The NGT team member who passed the order said: “It is clear that there will be severe shortage by 2025, while the government agencies are taking baby steps to address the issue, people’s attitude is a major concern. Everyone has borewells today. Water is drawn from it despite getting piped water. Rainwater harvesting is not being implemented. Everyone wants to take a shower and have a bathtub. Water conservation awareness is not there.”

