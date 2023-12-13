CM Siddaramaiah, Panchamasali leaders meet fails, protest on December 13 in in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and top Panchamasali leaders on the issue of granting 2A reservation to the community has failed. As a result, the Panchamasali leaders have decided to stage a protest at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi at 10 am on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the Panchamasali delegation headed by Jagadguru Jayabasava Mrityunjaya Swami on the reservation issue.

The CM assured the delegation of holding a meeting with legal experts, the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes and the Advocate General about the reservation issue once the ongoing winter session of the legislature ended. The delegation included Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA Vijayanand Kashapnavar, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, MLA Vinay Kulkarni, MLA CC Patil, and MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi

After the meeting with Siddaramaiah, the Panchamsali leaders met to discuss whether to protest on Wednesday or not in the wake of the CM’s assurance to the community.

Several legislators of both BJP and Congress differed on whether to continue staging protests but finally decided to throng Chennamma Circle on Wednesday.

According to sources, the leaders will be deciding on their future course of action at Chennamma Circle on Wednesday. Several leaders said they should continue with their protests to exert pressure on the State Government for 2-A reservation to the community.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: A meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and top Panchamasali leaders on the issue of granting 2A reservation to the community has failed. As a result, the Panchamasali leaders have decided to stage a protest at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi at 10 am on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the Panchamasali delegation headed by Jagadguru Jayabasava Mrityunjaya Swami on the reservation issue. The CM assured the delegation of holding a meeting with legal experts, the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes and the Advocate General about the reservation issue once the ongoing winter session of the legislature ended. The delegation included Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA Vijayanand Kashapnavar, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, MLA Vinay Kulkarni, MLA CC Patil, and MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi After the meeting with Siddaramaiah, the Panchamsali leaders met to discuss whether to protest on Wednesday or not in the wake of the CM’s assurance to the community. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several legislators of both BJP and Congress differed on whether to continue staging protests but finally decided to throng Chennamma Circle on Wednesday. According to sources, the leaders will be deciding on their future course of action at Chennamma Circle on Wednesday. Several leaders said they should continue with their protests to exert pressure on the State Government for 2-A reservation to the community. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp