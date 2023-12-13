Home States Karnataka

Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru Raj Bhavan, one held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of bomb threats to 48 schools across Bengaluru, an unidentified caller sent the city police into a tizzy after he told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) control room that he had placed a bomb at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Karnataka Governor which is located on Ambedkar Veedhi opposite DRDO. The suspect has been arrested.

The NIA control room in Domlur received the call at 11.30 pm on Monday, after which the city police control room, housed at the city police commissioner’s office, was alerted. Bomb and dog squads and police personnel searched the premises of Raj Bhavan till early Tuesday morning and declared it a hoax as no suspicious objects were found.

The police said late on Tuesday evening that one person had been arrested. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “The call was declared a hoax after a thorough search. A case against the accused has been registered” he added.

The call was made from a mobile phone which was traced to Bidar. It was switched off immediately after the call.

Jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police registered a case following a complaint from the control room personnel.

On the case pertaining to email threats to schools, Dayananda said the investigation is still on and there is no progress. 

