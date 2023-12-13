Karnataka: Council passes stamp duty bill

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Council on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment Bill) 2023, which was earlier passed by the Assembly. The Bill was tabled by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Gowda said some stamp duties do not pertain to the registration of 30 articles, like affidavits, service contracts, power of attorney, rent agreements, bank loans, adoption deeds, certificates of enrolment, conveyance, divorce, mortgage deed, partition, copy of extract, etc.

The original Act was formulated in 1957, and many things have changed since then. It was found essential to revise stamp duty without causing much burden to the people. Before bringing in the amendment, inputs were taken from states like Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The amended stamp duty does not exceed that in neighbouring states, he assured the House. Responding to the apprehensions of some members, he said digital payment of stamp duty will put an end to any leakage. Opposition members TA Sharavana, Pratapsinha Nayak and Tejaswini Gowda alleged that the amendment was brought in to raise funds for the guarantees.

