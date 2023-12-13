Karnataka government approves 14 projects worth Rs 34,115 crores

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday approved 14 projects worth Rs 34,115 crore, with the potential to create 13,308 jobs. Of the 14 proposals that received the SHLCC nod, 10 are new projects worth Rs 19,452.4 crore, while the remaining four are additional investment projects of investment worth Rs 14,662.59 crore.

Speaking to media persons after the SHLCC meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Industries Minister MB Patil said the SHLCC approved Foxconn’s proposal to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore. The company has already received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore in the state.

Other major proposals approved by the government are: JSW Renew Energy Four Ltd (Rs 4,960 crore investment), JSW Steel Ltd (Rs 3,804 crore investment), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd (Rs 3,237.3 crore investment), TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Ltd (Rs 3,273 crore investment), Janki Corp Ltd (additional investment of Rs 607 crore), Patil said.

Among the proposals that will generate employment and spur industrial growth in North Karnataka that received approval are JSW Renew Energy Four Ltd, Janki Corp Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and Orient Cement Ltd. The four projects will result in a cumulative investment of Rs 9,461 crore, and create 3,538 jobs in North Karnataka, stated a release from the minister’s office.

