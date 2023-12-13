Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Mundargi sculptor to carve stones for Ram Mandir

He worked under the guidance of Mundargi’s famous sculptor Venkatesa Sutara.

Published: 13th December 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mundargi sculptor Nagamurthiswamy.

Mundargi sculptor Nagamurthiswamy.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG : A sculptor from Mundargi has made the people of his region proud. He has been invited to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to carve some stones at the Ram Mandir where construction work is going on in full swing.  Nagamurthiswamy, who hails from Kataraki village in Koppal district, has been working as a sculptor in Mundargi for the past several years.

He is very skilled in carving out idols from stones of different sizes. The sculptures made by him are in much demand in various parts of the district and other parts of North Karnataka.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust extended an invitation to Nagamurthiswamy to carry out some carving work, including sthambha and other stone building work, in the construction of the Ram Mandir. He left Mundargi for Ayodhya on Friday amid much fanfare.  

Nagamurthiswamy, who belongs to the Vishwakarma community, developed an interest in sculpture during his childhood.

He joined Shreegandha Kala Sankiran Kala Vidyalaya at Sagar in Shimoga district to become a full-time sculptor.

He worked under the guidance of Mundargi’s famous sculptor Venkatesa Sutara. Later, he started working independently. He now has a long list of clients.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mundargi Mundargi Ram Mandir Koppal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp