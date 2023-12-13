Karnataka: Mundargi sculptor to carve stones for Ram Mandir

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : A sculptor from Mundargi has made the people of his region proud. He has been invited to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to carve some stones at the Ram Mandir where construction work is going on in full swing. Nagamurthiswamy, who hails from Kataraki village in Koppal district, has been working as a sculptor in Mundargi for the past several years.

He is very skilled in carving out idols from stones of different sizes. The sculptures made by him are in much demand in various parts of the district and other parts of North Karnataka.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust extended an invitation to Nagamurthiswamy to carry out some carving work, including sthambha and other stone building work, in the construction of the Ram Mandir. He left Mundargi for Ayodhya on Friday amid much fanfare.

Nagamurthiswamy, who belongs to the Vishwakarma community, developed an interest in sculpture during his childhood.

He joined Shreegandha Kala Sankiran Kala Vidyalaya at Sagar in Shimoga district to become a full-time sculptor.

He worked under the guidance of Mundargi’s famous sculptor Venkatesa Sutara. Later, he started working independently. He now has a long list of clients.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GADAG : A sculptor from Mundargi has made the people of his region proud. He has been invited to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to carve some stones at the Ram Mandir where construction work is going on in full swing. Nagamurthiswamy, who hails from Kataraki village in Koppal district, has been working as a sculptor in Mundargi for the past several years. He is very skilled in carving out idols from stones of different sizes. The sculptures made by him are in much demand in various parts of the district and other parts of North Karnataka. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust extended an invitation to Nagamurthiswamy to carry out some carving work, including sthambha and other stone building work, in the construction of the Ram Mandir. He left Mundargi for Ayodhya on Friday amid much fanfare. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nagamurthiswamy, who belongs to the Vishwakarma community, developed an interest in sculpture during his childhood. He joined Shreegandha Kala Sankiran Kala Vidyalaya at Sagar in Shimoga district to become a full-time sculptor. He worked under the guidance of Mundargi’s famous sculptor Venkatesa Sutara. Later, he started working independently. He now has a long list of clients. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp