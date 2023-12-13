New Karnataka motor vehicle Bill aims to up taxes on personal, school vehicles, cabs 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three Bills — the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, Karnataka High Court (Amendment) Bill- 2023 and Karnataka Civil Court (Amendment) Bill 2023 — were tabled in the Assembly here on Tuesday. The Motor Vehicle Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill gives effect to amendments made by the Union Government to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.

With this, the state government expects to generate an additional revenue of Rs 234.34 crore through increased tax on registration of four categories of goods vehicles numbering 5,600, schools and educational institution-owned vehicles of 50,165, cabs 4,000 and electric vehicles 2,088. Under the new Act, private vehicles are grouped into various categories, ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh-plus.

These vehicles will be taxed between 13 per cent and 18 per cent of the cost of the vehicles. Goods vehicles are categorised as per their weight-carrying capacity, ranging from 1,500 kg to 9,500 kg and the tax ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 80,000.

The cabs are categorised as per their price -- Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and above Rs 15 lakh. The former are taxed at 9 per cent of the cost of the vehicles and the latter at 15 per cent. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said taxes for vehicles valued between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh are proposed to be collected one time, instead of once every three months like it is done now. Following opposition from cab owners, the government decided to do away with the clause to tax old vehicles. Now only new vehicles registered will be taxed, he added.

The High Court Bill seeks to amend the Karnataka High Court Act 1961 to redefine, “First Appeal and Second Appeal’ besides effecting certain consequential amendments in tune with the recommendations by the law commissioner of Karnataka to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

The Civil Court (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of the court of civil judge and reduce the burden on the High Court in connection with pendency. This bill has been promulgated as per recommendations by the Law Commission of Karnataka.

