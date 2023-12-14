Home States Karnataka

After hoax bomb email, Bengaluru schools told not to host non-academic activities

For non-academic activities, the schools must get permission from the government. The principals must inform the police and DSEL officials if anyone is found loitering on the premises of their school.

Published: 14th December 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb squad personnel and police scan a school following the bomb threat email in Bengaluru on Friday

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   After 68 schools in Bengaluru received a hoax bomb email on December 1, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued an order directing all government, aided and unaided schools not to allow their premises for purposes other than academics and extracurricular activities by students.

For non-academic activities, the schools must get permission from the government. The principals must inform the police and DSEL officials if anyone is found loitering on the premises of their schools or they get threatening emails, the order stated.

Meanwhile, educationists batting for a robust Child Protection Policy said, “Now is the right time for the policy.”

BB Cauvery, Primary Education Commissioner, said, “We issued the order post the hoax bomb email threat, directing the schools that children should not be used for any other activity. It’s easy to use students as fillers in private events, risking their safety. Fortunately, it was a false alarm. But we wanted to take precautions. Private events on school premises should be avoided. But if they are held, they need permission from the department.”

She said the government will deliberate and take into account the guidelines issued by the high court. “We do need better protection for schoolchildren,” she added. However, experts are not happy with the government just issuing an advisory and leaving it at that.  

‘Counsellors needed to manage crises’ 

They want action and laws that protect children. An order regarding the policy was passed in 2016. However, neither the schools nor the government made any progress, they said.

Nagasimha Rao, director, of Child Rights Trust, said,“While some schools follow the circulars, many don’t. Teachers and parents should be trained in crisis management and given guidelines for disaster management. The December 1 incident was an eye-opener. The government should ensure better coordination between various departments and strict adherence to the cyber policy.” 

He underscored the need for counsellors in schools for not just academics, but also to manage crises.
Experts said Special Juvenile Police (SJP) and Child Welfare Officers (CWO) should visit schools and make sure that safety protocols are in place.

Shashi Kumar D, general secretary, of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said, “Anybody can trespass and misuse the school property. Public schools are vulnerable and many activities take place there because there is no security and no additional staff like private schools. We hear so many instances regularly.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hoax bomb email extracurricular academics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp