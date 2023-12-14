CM Siddaramaiah challenges BJP to get special component plan for Dalits' welfare

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit and anti-oppressed, Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has challenged the BJP leaders and their elected representatives to get Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP/TSP) Act by the Central Government for the welfare of the Dalits and Tribals.

Participating in the discussion over the presentation of the Supplementary Estimate in the Council on Thursday, he also asked the BJP leaders to get the Act implemented in the BJP-ruled states.

“I challenged the BJP MLCs and MPs to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get a similar act implemented in the country,” he said.

Explaining the Act, Siddaramaiah said that the Act was brought in 2013 by the Congress government to ensure the allocation of a budget in proportion to the population of SC/STs in the state.

“Till that time, the government was granting around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 only for the welfare of SCs and STs. But after the act which we brought and became the second State in the country after Andhra Pradesh, the allocation reached to over Rs.30,000 annually for these communities”, he said.

Meanwhile, mentioning the name of PM Modi irked the BJP MLCs who took objection and started shouting against the Congress, calling the party as anti-Dalit.

MLCs Ravi Kumar and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the government has utilized Rs 11,000 crore of SCP/TSP funds for the implementation of guarantee schemes.

“You have used the funds for guarantee schemes which are meant for the welfare of SC/ST. By doing so, you have caused injustice to the community,” Narayanaswamy stated.

He was quickly joined by other MLCs including Kota Srinivas Poojar and Y. A. Narayanaswamy.

Looking at the BJP MLCs obstructing the CM's speech, the Congress MLCs and Ministers started retaliating against the BJP MLCs.

Amid this, Siddaramaiah who continued his speech, said that the BJP is anti-Constitution as its own MP, Anant Kumar Hegade had stated that the BJP has come to power only to change the Constitution.

“This is your real intention. Therefore, you have no moral right to talk about Dalits and social equality”, he retorted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: Accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit and anti-oppressed, Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has challenged the BJP leaders and their elected representatives to get Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP/TSP) Act by the Central Government for the welfare of the Dalits and Tribals. Participating in the discussion over the presentation of the Supplementary Estimate in the Council on Thursday, he also asked the BJP leaders to get the Act implemented in the BJP-ruled states. “I challenged the BJP MLCs and MPs to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get a similar act implemented in the country,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining the Act, Siddaramaiah said that the Act was brought in 2013 by the Congress government to ensure the allocation of a budget in proportion to the population of SC/STs in the state. “Till that time, the government was granting around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 only for the welfare of SCs and STs. But after the act which we brought and became the second State in the country after Andhra Pradesh, the allocation reached to over Rs.30,000 annually for these communities”, he said. Meanwhile, mentioning the name of PM Modi irked the BJP MLCs who took objection and started shouting against the Congress, calling the party as anti-Dalit. MLCs Ravi Kumar and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the government has utilized Rs 11,000 crore of SCP/TSP funds for the implementation of guarantee schemes. “You have used the funds for guarantee schemes which are meant for the welfare of SC/ST. By doing so, you have caused injustice to the community,” Narayanaswamy stated. He was quickly joined by other MLCs including Kota Srinivas Poojar and Y. A. Narayanaswamy. Looking at the BJP MLCs obstructing the CM's speech, the Congress MLCs and Ministers started retaliating against the BJP MLCs. Amid this, Siddaramaiah who continued his speech, said that the BJP is anti-Constitution as its own MP, Anant Kumar Hegade had stated that the BJP has come to power only to change the Constitution. “This is your real intention. Therefore, you have no moral right to talk about Dalits and social equality”, he retorted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp