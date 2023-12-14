Man, wife, kids held for killing aged parents for property in Bengaluru's Hoskote taluk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have claimed to have solved the double-murder case at Sulibele in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district with the arrest of four persons.

Ramakrishnappa, 70, and his wife Muniramakka, 65, were murdered on Saturday at their residence in Valmiki Nagar by their son Narasimha, daughter-in-law Bhagya and two grandchildren. One of the grandchildren is a minor boy, according to the police.

Narasimha had incurred losses in business. His wife insisted that he take possession of his parents’ properties and sell them to clear his debts. But Ramakrishnappa and Muniramakka wanted their properties to be shared equally among their five children -- the son and four daughters.

Frustrated by this, Bhagya and her children murdered the couple by hitting their heads with iron rods. Narasimha hatched the murder plot.

Ramakrishnappa and Muniramakka were living separately after their son moved out of their house after his wedding.

After murdering the couple, the accused locked the house and fled. The double murder came to light on Sunday when the couple’s daughter Shakunthala went to their house after her calls to them went unanswered. The police initially picked Narasimha and based on his confession, the other three were arrested. The couple had two acres of land and a few sites at Sulibele.

