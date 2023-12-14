Parliament security breach: Siddaramaiah seeks explanation from Modi, Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned the attack in Parliament and sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to whether any insiders were involved in it, and insisted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensure a fair investigation into the incident.

“Parliament, which is the heart of the nation, is provided with more stringent security than any other place or building. Yet, how did the youths manage to enter Parliament with smoke canisters? Were any insiders involved in this act? Were external forces involved in the youths’ actions?” he questioned.

“When the security of the nation’s Parliament is not ensured, questions of the security of the nation’s borders naturally arise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bears the responsibility of answering all these questions,” he said.

“The attack on the Parliament building is shocking and disturbing and I condemn this act of violence. It is a relief that all the Members of Parliament are safe. Despite the high security, the occurrence of such an incident is, indeed, a shocking development. This is a lapse in the security system. It is the duty of the Union Government, especially the Home Minister, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public,” he urged.

