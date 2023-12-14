Security up at Suvarna Soudha after Lok Sabha security breach incident

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Soon after the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, security was beefed up at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the winter session of the legislature in currently in progress.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader inspected the security arrangements and convened a high-level meeting in his chamber with senior police officers.

During the meeting, Khader issued directives to security personnel, emphasising the importance of vigilant monitoring of individuals associated with MLAs and ministers. Strict instructions were given to allow only authorised personnel inside the soudha.

Meanwhile, security personnel were rigorously seen screening individuals entering the Soudha, permitting access exclusively to those with valid passes.

SUVARNA VIDHANA SOUDHA OPEN TO PUBLIC ON WEEKENDS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has unveiled the government’s initiative to open the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to the public on weekends. The announcement was made during the 50th Karnataka Golden Jubilee celebrations on Tuesday. Known for its architectural grandeur, Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has often faced criticism for its under-utilisation. Presently, it solely accommodates the state legislature’s winter session once a year. However, the government is resolute in exploring avenues to boost the building’s utility and substantiate its construction.

