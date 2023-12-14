Home States Karnataka

Security up at Suvarna Soudha after Lok Sabha security breach incident

Assembly Speaker UT Khader inspected the security arrangements and convened a high-level meeting in his chamber with senior police officers. 

Published: 14th December 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. (File photo)

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Soon after the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday,  security was beefed up at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the winter session of the legislature in currently in progress. 

Assembly Speaker UT Khader inspected the security arrangements and convened a high-level meeting in his chamber with senior police officers. 

During the meeting, Khader issued directives to security personnel, emphasising the importance of vigilant monitoring of individuals associated with MLAs and ministers. Strict instructions were given to allow only authorised personnel inside the soudha.

Meanwhile, security personnel were rigorously seen screening individuals entering the Soudha, permitting access exclusively to those with valid passes. 

SUVARNA VIDHANA SOUDHA OPEN TO PUBLIC ON WEEKENDS
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has unveiled the government’s initiative to open the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to the public on weekends. The announcement was made during the 50th Karnataka Golden Jubilee celebrations on Tuesday. Known for its architectural grandeur, Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has often faced criticism for its under-utilisation. Presently, it solely accommodates the state legislature’s winter session once a year. However, the government is resolute in exploring avenues to boost the building’s utility and substantiate its construction. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha security breach UT Khader Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp