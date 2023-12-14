Yard remodelling: Mangaluru-Bengaluru trains to be cancelled

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be cancelled on different dates from December 14 to December 22 as the South Western Railway will be undertaking Yard remodelling work at Hassan Junction Railway Station.

A notification from the Principal Chief Operations Manager, SWR, on December 11 said the Railway Ministry has approved taking up pre non-interlocking for five days from December 14 to December 18 and non-interlocking for four days from December 19 to December 22 at Hassan Yard for remodelling. He said the upgradation of the standard of interlocking from Std I to Std III will enable the SWR to simultaneously receive/ dispatch trains in all four directions, namely, Arsikere, Nelamangala (Bengaluru), Mysuru and Hassan.

Line block and signal and telecommunication block would be affected from 2 pm to 6 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm respectively from December 14 to 18, during which no line would be available for rail operations. Traffic blocks will be affected from 8 am to 2 pm from December 19 to December 22 for engineering works and no trains will be operated during the period.

Two crucial services connecting the state capital and the coast, Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga overnight services are among the trains which have been cancelled. While Bengaluru-Kannur and Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express have been cancelled from December 16 to December 20, their counterparts are cancelled from December 17 to December 21.

Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express is cancelled on December 14, 17, 19 and 21, while its pairing train, 16576 is cancelled on December 15, 18, 20 and 22. Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly Express is cancelled on December 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22, while Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly is cancelled on December 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23. Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction weekly Express is cancelled on December 16 and 17 respectively.

