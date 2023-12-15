BJP against Oppressed Classes: CM Siddaramaiah

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit and anti-Oppressed Classes, CM Siddaramaiah challenged the saffron party and its elected representatives to get the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP/TSP) Act passed by the Centre, for the Welfare of the Dalits and Tribals.

Participating in a discussion over the presentation of the Supplementary Estimate in the Council on Thursday, he also asked the BJP leaders to get the Act implemented in the BJP-ruled states.

“I challenge the BJP MLCs and MPs to speak to PM Narendra Modi and get a similar Act implemented in the country,” Siddaramaiah said.

Explaining the Act, Siddaramaiah said it was brought in 2013 by the Congress government to ensure the allocation of a budget in proportion to the population of SC/STs in the state.

“Till that time, the government was granting Rs 6,000-7,000 crore only for the welfare of SCs and STs. But after the Act, which we brought and became the second state in the country after AP to do so, the allocation touched over Rs 30,000 crore annually for these communities,” he said.

