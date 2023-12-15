Close shave for passengers as bus catches fire in Karnataka

By PTI

VIJAYAPURA: Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were traveling in from Bengaluru to Vijayapura was gutted in fire moments after they deboarded it on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Hittanahalli village on the outskirts of Viajayapura, they said. The driver noticed smoke in the bus and immediately got all the passengers, deboarded leaving behind their belongings.

The bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes in no time, police said. The reason behind the incident was not known. Soon after learning about the incident, police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAPURA: Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were traveling in from Bengaluru to Vijayapura was gutted in fire moments after they deboarded it on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred at Hittanahalli village on the outskirts of Viajayapura, they said. The driver noticed smoke in the bus and immediately got all the passengers, deboarded leaving behind their belongings. The bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes in no time, police said. The reason behind the incident was not known. Soon after learning about the incident, police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further details are awaited. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp