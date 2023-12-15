Hic, hic! Not boozy, we just love the bottle, says madya priya community

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: What’s in a name, you say? A lot, say these tipplers: Call us not drunkards, but ‘madya priya’ (lovers of liquor). Pitching themselves as important consumers who are the highest tax contributors to the government, a bunch of bibulous agitators gathered at the protest tent near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to put forth their demands.

The ‘Karnataka Madyapana Priyara Horatagarara Sangha’ (Karnataka Liquor Lovers Association), as they term themselves, submitted a memorandum to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, listing 20 demands, of which the first was that henceforth, they should not be called ‘drunkards’ but respectfully termed ‘madya Priya’. They also urged the government to reserve 10 per cent of the revenue from annual liquor sales for the welfare of booze consumers, give a monthly scholarship to meritorious children of quaffers, set up a Board for the community, give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family if the liquor lover were to die due to alcoholism, and provide a package of Rs 2 lakh for the marriage ceremonies of their family members.

Moreover, the government should increase liquor prices only after taking association members into confidence, besides sundry demands like quality food and clean toilets in bars and restaurants. They also demanded action against bar and liquor stores which demand money over and above the MRP on alcohol bottles.

The devotees of Bacchus made another pertinent point: that bars have opened in temple and school premises in some places, and should be shut immediately to maintain the sanctity of these places. Further, suitable land should be selected while opening a liquor shop.

Minister Lad received the memorandum and assured them that he would discuss their demands with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Having put forth their points of view, association president Venkateshgowda Borehalli, members Ramaswami, Mohan Naik, AM Siddesh and others went away, pleased as punch.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: What’s in a name, you say? A lot, say these tipplers: Call us not drunkards, but ‘madya priya’ (lovers of liquor). Pitching themselves as important consumers who are the highest tax contributors to the government, a bunch of bibulous agitators gathered at the protest tent near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to put forth their demands. The ‘Karnataka Madyapana Priyara Horatagarara Sangha’ (Karnataka Liquor Lovers Association), as they term themselves, submitted a memorandum to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, listing 20 demands, of which the first was that henceforth, they should not be called ‘drunkards’ but respectfully termed ‘madya Priya’. They also urged the government to reserve 10 per cent of the revenue from annual liquor sales for the welfare of booze consumers, give a monthly scholarship to meritorious children of quaffers, set up a Board for the community, give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family if the liquor lover were to die due to alcoholism, and provide a package of Rs 2 lakh for the marriage ceremonies of their family members. Moreover, the government should increase liquor prices only after taking association members into confidence, besides sundry demands like quality food and clean toilets in bars and restaurants. They also demanded action against bar and liquor stores which demand money over and above the MRP on alcohol bottles.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The devotees of Bacchus made another pertinent point: that bars have opened in temple and school premises in some places, and should be shut immediately to maintain the sanctity of these places. Further, suitable land should be selected while opening a liquor shop. Minister Lad received the memorandum and assured them that he would discuss their demands with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Having put forth their points of view, association president Venkateshgowda Borehalli, members Ramaswami, Mohan Naik, AM Siddesh and others went away, pleased as punch. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp