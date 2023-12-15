Karnataka: State to ask Centre to name four new airports

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government has decided to recommend to the centre names of four airports in the state after renowned personalities. Industries Minister MB Patil announced in the Assembly on Thursday that Belagavi Airport will be named after Kittur Rani Chennamma, Hubballi Airport after Sangolli Rayanna, Vijayapura Airport after Basaveshwara and Shivamogga Airport after Kuvempu.

For a long time, the people had been demanding the governments name the four airports after noted personalities mentioned above, but none of the dispensations in the past were keen on making it possible. Under pressure from all quarters, the state government finally decided to recommend the Centre to rename them.

During a discussion on the issue, there were several other suggestions from legislators, but Patil said the government has finally decided on it.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar proposed the name of Koti Channayya for Mangaluru airport and appealed to the government to consider it. However, Speaker UT Khader said people in several parts of the Mangaluru region have also recommended the name of Rani Abakka for the same.

Khader said there should be a discussion on this matter and a suitable name should be finalised later. There was some commotion in the House after MLA Prasad Abbayya said the Mysuru airport be named after Tippu Sultan. However, members of the Opposition shouted slogans in protest and opposed it by saying, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

