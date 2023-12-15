Karnataka: Bill to protect lawyers from violence passed

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocate Bill, 2023, on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil allayed fears regarding misuse of law and assured considering the changes recommended by members while framing the rules.

Moving the Bill for passage, Patil said the crime in this regard has been subtly defined in the Bill and there would be no chance of misusing it. Violence means any activity which would endanger the life of an advocate or cause bodily harm or criminal intimidation to obstruct him/her from discharging their duty in respect of pending litigation or a case pending before any court, tribunal or authority.

Stating that the Bill has the backing of a verdict of the Supreme Court, the minister said it ensures the lawyers perform their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference.

When the security of lawyers is threatened while discharging their duties, the Bill would be adequately safeguarded by the authorities.

However, BJP member Suresh Kumar suggested considering the inclusion of a compensation element to benefit advocates if they failed to pursue their functions lifelong due to violence, and recommended to Karnataka Bar Council whenever he/she is arrested by the police in respect of cognisable offence apart from president and secretary of the respective Advocates’ Association, as mentioned in the Bill.

Congress member AS Ponnanna stated that the same in Rajasthan has imprisonment for up to seven years, but in this Bill, it was six months to three years. He suggested increasing the imprisonment term in the coming days.

