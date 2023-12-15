Sad to see lot of people in lower, upper houses are from real estate background: Karnataka MLC

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka MLC and former minister H Vishwanath said that many people with real estate backgrounds are occupying Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats.

During a discussion on the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against the Advocates Bill in the Council on Friday, Vishwanath said that during his time when he was MLA, the majority of the elected representatives were advocates.

“But it is so unfortunate that many of them who are coming to the houses are now connected with real estate,” he said.

JD(S) MLC Maritibbegowda though welcoming the Bill which sought to protect the advocates of the country wondered why was there a necessity to pass a separate bill when even the commoners and the public needed similar protection.

Calling it a bad precedent for bringing separate laws to protect the advocates, he said that tomorrow similar acts would have to be framed for people working in different sectors.

“We have been hearing reports of violence against women, labourers, children and even police being beaten up by some anti-social elements. Do they not need separate laws to protect their safety”, he said.

Other MLCs who supported and welcomed the act, also suggested the government increase the quantum of punishment to at least seven years against the culprits who attack the advocate.

To this, Law Minister, HK Patil who presented the Bill for approval, welcomed the suggestion, however, he also said that the quantum of punishment proposed in the Bill has been incorporated after detailed deliberation with the experts.

Later, the Bill was passed in the council by voice votes.

