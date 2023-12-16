Drought in Karnataka: Commodity prices to see steep hike

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drought has affected various crops across the State, leading to a steep increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Karnataka received 633mm of rain from June to September (southwest monsoon) as against the normal of 839mm. From October to the second week of December (northeast monsoon), the State received 113mm of rain as against the normal of188 mm for the period. The State is facing a deficit, although it received some rain in the past few days. Of the 31 districts, 24 are facing a deficit.

Sources in the Agriculture Department told The New Indian Express that this year, they expected 148 lakh MT of food grains. But due to drought, it is expected to come down by 60 lakh MT. Sowing was not done in many parts of the State. Wherever sowing was done, crops withered or the harvest was poor.

“This means, when there is less production, the demand for food grains will increase and prices go up naturally,” they said.

An officer said tur dal, which was sold for Rs 7,000 a quintal, now costs Rs 12,000 and the price is expected to increase further. “The common man, who used to buy tur dal for Rs 70 a kg, will have to pay Rs 120. Similarly, the price of urad dal has increased from Rs 85 a kg to Rs 130. The prices of other essential commodities are expected to see a steep increase in the coming days” he said.

‘Price rise to remain till new crops hit mkt’

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), said there will be 30-40% price variation in rice and pulses. The price rise will continue till new crops arrive in the markets.

Lahoti said hotels and restaurants, which have already increased food prices, may go for further hikes, depending upon the rise in the prices of essential commodities.

He said, “We can only blame the drought for this. We have no other choice but to wait for the next monsoon.”

