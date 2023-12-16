Home States Karnataka

Karnataka winter session ends, 17 Bills passed

Among many Bills passed, two important ones were the naming of airports in Belagavi, Hubballi, Vijayapura and Shivamogga and the other on advocate protection.

Published: 16th December 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Legislators debate on the last day of the winter legislature session in the Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Friday | Express

Legislators debate on the last day of the winter legislature session in the Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The 10-day winter legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi ended after a three-hour marathon discussion on the development of the North Karnataka region. According to Assembly Speaker UT Khader, 17 Bills were passed and 150 calling attention motions were moved during the session, which sat for 66 hours from December 4 to 15.

Addressing the media after the session ended on Friday, Khader said the session was conducted smoothly and several debates were held on important issues throughout the 10-day session. “At least 80 per cent of MLAs took part in most of the discussions, including the one on North Karnataka and drought,’’ he said. 

Among many Bills passed, two important ones were the naming of airports in Belagavi, Hubballi, Vijayapura and Shivamogga and the other on advocate protection, he said. On making use of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which lies vacant most part of the year except when the legislature is in session, he said it will be turned into a tourist spot by creating various facilities. 

Officials have been told to allow tourists during weekends at the Soudha. The majestic structure, which resembles the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, will be illuminated during weekends, he added.
The government is making efforts to build a Legislators’ House at Suvarna Soudha. 

“As it will be difficult to maintain such a big structure, we are contemplating a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or revenue-share model so that the structure is utilised throughout the year,” he said. Over 27,000 students and 14,500 members of the public visited Suvarna Soudha in the last 10 days, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi winter session North Karnataka Drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp