Karnataka winter session ends, 17 Bills passed

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi ended after a three-hour marathon discussion on the development of the North Karnataka region. According to Assembly Speaker UT Khader, 17 Bills were passed and 150 calling attention motions were moved during the session, which sat for 66 hours from December 4 to 15.

Addressing the media after the session ended on Friday, Khader said the session was conducted smoothly and several debates were held on important issues throughout the 10-day session. “At least 80 per cent of MLAs took part in most of the discussions, including the one on North Karnataka and drought,’’ he said.

Among many Bills passed, two important ones were the naming of airports in Belagavi, Hubballi, Vijayapura and Shivamogga and the other on advocate protection, he said. On making use of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which lies vacant most part of the year except when the legislature is in session, he said it will be turned into a tourist spot by creating various facilities.

Officials have been told to allow tourists during weekends at the Soudha. The majestic structure, which resembles the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, will be illuminated during weekends, he added.

The government is making efforts to build a Legislators’ House at Suvarna Soudha.

“As it will be difficult to maintain such a big structure, we are contemplating a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or revenue-share model so that the structure is utilised throughout the year,” he said. Over 27,000 students and 14,500 members of the public visited Suvarna Soudha in the last 10 days, he said.

