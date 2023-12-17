Appointments to boards, corpns in a week?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are embarking on a two-day tour to the national capital from Monday, where they are likely to finalise appointments to boards and corporations, following the approval of the high command.

“It is a routine visit and we will finalise the appointments in a week’s time,” Shivakumar told reporters on Saturday, after participating in EXCON-2023 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Shivakumar had earlier hinted that the first-time MLAs will not be appointed as chairpersons to the boards and corporations and the posts will be reserved only for senior MLAs.

But the party high command delayed finalising the names, as the lobbying was intense to get plum posts by the supporters of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, among other leaders, within the party, apart from the supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The release of the list was expected after the polls were over for five states, and now after the Belagavi winter session, the appointments are likely to take place soon, as the party has to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by boosting the morale of the rank and file of the party, observed a leader.

In fact, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala held some rounds of talks with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in November in Bengaluru and went back to New Delhi with a list of names that were finalised. He had also held talks with some senior MLAs to convince them to take the posts, as they were sulking after missing out on cabinet berths.

After holding another round of talks with the CM and DyCM in New Delhi, the high command, including Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, is likely to give its nod for the final list by ensuring adequate representation to communities and regions, sources said.

